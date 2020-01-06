Farmers’ Fresh Mushrooms﻿ Acquires Assets of Premier Mushrooms

Farmers’ Fresh Mushrooms are pleased to announce that we have acquired the business assets of Premier Mushrooms, Inc., effective January l, 2020.

Premier is a well-respected mushroom producer with over a decade of experience in the industry. This acquisition further strengthens our ability to provide exceptional service and quality to our customers across western United States and California specifically.

About Farmers’ Fresh

Farmers’ Fresh is a family owned and operated business based in British Columbia. We produce a wide variety of conventional and specialty mushrooms, serving customers throughout Canada and the United States.

With over 20 years of experience, Farmers’ Fresh has grown to be one of largest mushroom producers in western Canada.

Transition Details and Future Plans look forward to welcoming the existing team at Premier into the Farmers’ Fresh family under the new corporate name, Farmers’ Fresh Mushrooms California, Inc.

Despite the name change, we will be continuing operations as normal at Premier’s facilities in Colusa, California and will continue to use the Premier brand which has become synonymous with high-quality locally grown mushrooms.

are working closely with our new partners at Premier to ensure a seamless transition and are committed to growing our business relationships with you going forwards. Accordingly, for normal inquiries regarding Premier, please continue to contact Berenice Dominguez at (530) 458-2700 ext 1012, or bereniceb@premiermushrooms.com.

If you have any other questions regarding the transition, please feel reach to us at the addresses below: