IGSA’s 92nd Annual Convention is Canceled

Dear Valued Members and Industry Allies,

Over the last few months, we have received many inquiries from members asking whether they could plan to attend the IGSA Convention in Sun Valley. While we have optimistically pushed forward with our preparations for the event, recent days have brought new concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic to our state and our industry’s businesses.

After counseling with the IGSA Board of Directors, we feel it is wise to cancel the IGSA Convention this year for just the second time in our 92-year history (1945 Convention was cancelled “due to war conditions”). We know that this announcement will be received with disappointment, but please understand that this decision comes after much discussion and input from the industry, state leaders, local health officials, and the Sun Valley staff.

We simply cannot risk the safety of our members and industry partners, nor do we wish to endanger their businesses or the reputation of the Idaho potato industry. Moreover, we do not have confidence that we can press on, even with numerous safety measures in place, and still deliver the exceptional experience that defines the IGSA Convention.

We understand that some will elect to continue the tradition and visit Sun Valley despite the cancellation of the Convention. Accordingly, Sun Valley has agreed to honor the IGSA discounted room rates for the week of Aug. 31 – Sep. 5. There will likely be tee times available at the Trail Creek Golf Course that week as well. Additional details about sponsorship and registration refunds and/or credits will be shared as they are finalized.

The IGSA is grateful for the continued loyalty and support of our members and partners. We look forward to an extraordinary Convention in 2021.

Sincerely,

Shawn Boyle, President

Scott Mickelsen, Chairman

Klade Williams, Vice-Chairman

Derek Peterson, Secretary/Treasurer

The IGSA Executive Committee