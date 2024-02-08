Industry Leader Randy Riley Presents at Minnesota Pork Congress

GoldenSun Insights Co-Owner Explores the Parallels of Advanced Technologies in the Produce and Pork Industry

Cincinnati, Ohio — Randy Riley, a prominent figure in the produce industry and co-owner of GoldenSun Insights, has been selected to speak at the 2024 Minnesota Pork Board Congress. This premier event, recognized as the Midwest’s foremost swine-specific tradeshow and education gathering, is scheduled in Mankato, MN, on February 13-14, 2024.

Riley brings a wealth of experience within the produce sector, now applying this knowledge to uncover parallels within the pork industry. In some instances, technology applications may face skepticism among consumers, especially in the fresh fruit and vegetable space. Riley aims to address concerns and showcase a personalized value proposition. Riley’s presentation will delve into the intricacies and multifaceted advantages using comprehensive research and tangible examples.

“This event offers an exciting opportunity to engage with professionals in the pork industry and explore its future,” says Randy Riley, Co-Owner of GoldenSun Insights. “By drawing connections between technology applications and broader issues such as resource efficiency and enhanced crop resilience, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of technology’s benefits to modern agriculture.”

The 2024 Minnesota Pork Board Congress will gather the leading voices in agriculture for thought-provoking conversations on the industry’s top issues today. This gathering serves as a platform for industry leaders to explore innovative strategies and solutions.

A strategy-centric firm with a deep understanding of retail, GoldenSun Insights’ clients span a wide range of seed companies, growers, shippers, and distributors. To learn more about the company and see a full list of the services GoldenSun Insights provides, visit the website here: www.goldensuninsights.com

For more information about the 2024 Minnesota Pork Congress, please visit the official website at: www.mnporkcongress.com

About GoldenSun Insights

GoldenSun Insights works closely with their clients to develop compelling strategies – elevating products and services beyond commodities to value-added positioning. GoldenSun delivers in all aspects of the produce supply chain, from strategy to business development to brand marketing and management and everything in between. With an energetic staff, the company explores each client’s critical challenges and opportunities, distinguishing real versus perceived needs and developing a clear list of priorities that align with both human and financial resources to optimize results. Its fresh insights are grounded in “roll-up-your-sleeves” work from seed to retail, including retail buying, marketing, and merchandising – plus qualitative research, brand management, graphic design, public relations, and social media.