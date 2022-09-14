Kroger Elevates Single-Serve Salad Offering With the Addition of Top-Selling, Premium Simply Fresh Salads Line by Fivestar Gourmet Foods

(Ontario, California) – FiveStar Gourmet Foods accelerated its substantial growth trajectory with expanded reach by partnering with Kroger, one of the nation’s largest retail chains, to offer top-selling, premium Simply Fresh Saladsâ across the US. As of August 22nd, Simply Fresh Saladsâ by FiveStar Gourmet Foods are available at Kroger stores in several key markets, including Ralphs stores on the West Coast.

Kroger recently reported strong second quarter earnings, a 5.8% sales increase excluding fuel compared to the same period last year, driven by their Leading with Fresh strategy which continues to position the retailer as a leader in fresh.

“Our consistent performance underscores the resiliency and flexibility of our business model, which enables Kroger to thrive in many different operating environments. We are applying technology and innovation to improve freshness, grow Our Brands, and create a seamless shopping experience so our customers can get what they want, when and how they want it, with zero compromise on quality, selection and affordability.” said Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO, The Kroger Co in a September 9th press release.

Kroger continues to set a high standard in offering quality, fresh produce for their consumers and looks to align with supply partners which have a proven track record of success, like FiveStar Gourmet Foods. Producing for over two decades, FiveStar brings the level of expertise to achieve and sustain category leadership and growth, setting the pace for the large convenience salad category within the produce department.

“We know what it takes to lead in this space,” says Tal Shoshan, CEO FiveStar Gourmet Foods, “With over two decades of expertise in bringing new, unique innovation to the fresh prepared meal and salad categories, we have curated our offerings to exceed expectations in both taste and quality for retailers like Kroger—and ultimately for the consumer too.”

The addition of the Simply Fresh Saladsâ premium line within the Kroger system demonstrates their unwavering commitment to growth in the premium, convenience salad set, which has been building for years, thanks to FiveStar’s expertise in bringing tried and true offerings and trend-setting recipes. Simply Fresh Saladsâ are produced in FiveStar’s state-of-the-art facilities that are USDA and SQF Level 3 certified.

The launch includes six (6) premium Simply Fresh Salads®:

Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken

Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned Antibiotic-FREE Chicken, roasted corn and red peppers, flavorful Cheddar and Jack cheeses, and crunchy tortilla strips then finished with FiveStar’s signature house-made creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chipotle Dressing.

Deluxe Caesar Salad with Chicken

Two portions of seasoned Antibiotic-FREE Chicken with romaine lettuce, aged Parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes, and crunchy multigrain croutons, along with FiveStar’s house-made Creamy Garlic Caesar Dressing.

Gourmet Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella

Tender Baby Spring Mix greens, fresh tomatoes, and creamy mozzarella cheese pearls, all topped with FiveStar’s house-made Balsamic Dressing.

Ultimate BLT Salad with Chicken

Crisp romaine lettuce, Antibiotic-FREE Chicken, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, sea salt bagel chips and topped with a classic house-made creamy Ranch Dressing.

Antipasto Salad with Salami

Genoa salami, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, olive mix, and multi-grain croutons on a bed of Spring Mix greens. Top it with FiveStar’s house-made Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Blueberry Walnut Salad with Grilled Chicken

Features grilled Antibiotic-FREE Chicken, fresh Spring Mix, dried berries, feta cheese, crunchy walnuts, and a sweet and spicy house-made Mango Vinaigrette.

The entire line of Simply Fresh Salads® brings fresh, bold, and dynamic colors to grab consumers’ attention. These premium salads feature signature salad dressing recipes made in-house, and fresh, unique flavors to keep them coming back for more.

“FiveStar continues to meet the increased demands of consumers looking for healthy, premium pre-packaged single-serve salads by offering Simply Fresh Salads® in highly regarded retailers like Kroger,” says Shoshan. “With retailers placing a significant focus on fresh foods and even expanding space to accommodate, we are ready to deliver our top-selling salads to enhance store differentiation strategies.”



ABOUT FIVESTAR GOURMET FOODS

With an “appetite for excellence,” leading innovator within fresh value-added foods, Southern California-based FiveStar Gourmet Foods, the producers of the Simply Fresh™ brand, have been producing premium, healthy foods for more than two decades. With processing facilities nationwide, including Naples, Florida, FiveStar manufacturers a complete line of retail and foodservice products including convenience salad bowls and snacks featuring fresh produce and proteins under the Simply Fresh Salads®, Simply Fresh Kitchen®, Simply Fresh 2Go®, and MiniMeals2Go® brands using all-natural, no artificial ingredients. Five Star has achieved both organic certification and the highest quality and food safety certification of SQF Level 3.

To learn more, go to FiveStarGourmetFoods.com