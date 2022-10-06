Mann Packing Company Relaunches Stringless Sugar Snap Peas

Mann Packing Co., Inc. Produce October 6, 2022

Salinas, CA – Mann Packing Co., Inc.—a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America—is relaunching its award-winning stringless sugar snap peas in brand-new, redesigned packaging to modernize the look and feel of the brand.

Originally launched in 1997, MANN™ stringless sugar snap peas are the #1 preferred brand of snap peas based on consumer research. They are the perfect solution for consumers looking for a healthy and easy snack alternative. The unique, tasty vegetables are a crunchy and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed right out of the bag, making them a convenient option for both adults and kids to enjoy. Vegetables provide a multitude of health benefits, yet due to taste preferences, lack of time, and access, nearly 90% of Americans don’t eat enough.

Mann Packing Company’s stringless sugar snap peas are currently available at Meijer, Giant Food, Schnucks, and Lunds & Byerlys locations across 12 states. They are available for purchase in 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 15-ounce, 24-ounce, and 32-ounce packages. As with all other MANN™ products, stringless sugar snap peas follow sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting. For more information including recipes, please visit https://www.veggiesmadeeasy.com/products/stringless-sugar-snap-peas/

About Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Related Articles

Deli

Mann Packing Company Brings Mèzete Hummus to Costco Canada East Club Stores

Mann Packing Co. Deli, Produce August 24, 2022

Blazing its entry into the Canadian market, Mèzete™ – a premium-quality, ready-to-eat, global food brand – has partnered with Mann Packing Company – a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, including BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America – to introduce its long-awaited gourmet hummus at select  Costco Canada East Club Stores in Ontario and Quebec.

Produce

Mann Packing Co. Adds Tasty Veggie Sides and Better Crunch Lettuce to Lineup of Healthful Product Offerings

Mann Packing Co. Produce November 12, 2020

Mann Packing Co., Inc. (“Mann’s”), one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli and sugar snap peas in North America, recently acquired by Del Monte fresh Produce, is excited to today announce two new products to its existing lineup of fresh produce: the new Veggie Sides and the Better Crunch Lettuce, available now at select retailers.

Produce

Mann Packing Co., Inc. Announces Three New Time-Saving Veggie Products to Revolutionize Family Meals

Del Monte Produce Produce June 18, 2021

Mann Packing Co., Inc. (“Mann”), a subsidiary of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, is excited to today announce the addition of three new products – MANN™ Veggie Sides, Steakhouse Style and Better Pasta. Available now at select retailers nationwide, these new meal companions will be sure to make even the pickiest eater ask for more vegetables.