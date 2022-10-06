Mann Packing Company Relaunches Stringless Sugar Snap Peas

Salinas, CA – Mann Packing Co., Inc.—a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America—is relaunching its award-winning stringless sugar snap peas in brand-new, redesigned packaging to modernize the look and feel of the brand.

Originally launched in 1997, MANN™ stringless sugar snap peas are the #1 preferred brand of snap peas based on consumer research. They are the perfect solution for consumers looking for a healthy and easy snack alternative. The unique, tasty vegetables are a crunchy and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed right out of the bag, making them a convenient option for both adults and kids to enjoy. Vegetables provide a multitude of health benefits, yet due to taste preferences, lack of time, and access, nearly 90% of Americans don’t eat enough.

Mann Packing Company’s stringless sugar snap peas are currently available at Meijer, Giant Food, Schnucks, and Lunds & Byerlys locations across 12 states. They are available for purchase in 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 15-ounce, 24-ounce, and 32-ounce packages. As with all other MANN™ products, stringless sugar snap peas follow sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting. For more information including recipes, please visit https://www.veggiesmadeeasy.com/products/stringless-sugar-snap-peas/.

About Mann Packing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.