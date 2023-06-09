NY Chips in $130M Toward $650M Modernization of Hunts Point Produce Market

The state Assembly is contributing $130 million to the $650 million modernization of the Hunts Point Produce Market, which will make the facility more environmentally friendly and bring it into federal compliance.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is overseeing the project with the Produce Market Cooperative and a private developer, according to an EDC spokesperson, who did not specify who the developer is.

The produce marketis part of the city-owned Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, which also has a meat market and fish market and provides about 12% of the city’s food supply, according to the city’s June 2022 Hunts Point Forward report. The Hunts Point Produce Market itself supplies 25% of the city’s produce, while its neighboring Hunts Point Cooperative Market — the meat market — distributes 35% of the city’s meat each year.. The New Fulton Fish Market provides 45% of the city’s fish.

