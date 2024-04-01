Oppy Carves a Fresh Path With Competitive Skier

Renewing sponsorship with Emeline Bennett for second year, Oppy supports young athlete as she skis into success

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Oppy, leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its sponsorship with competitive skier Emeline Bennett. As a company committed to excellence and quality, Oppy recognizes Bennett’s dedication to her sport and values her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, aligning perfectly with the company’s core principles.

Bennett has since travelled to throughout Europe, Canada and the U.S. for technical skiing competitions, pre-season camps and competed in the Nakiska NorAm, subsequently qualifying for the Europa Cup and World Cup.

“There is a lot of travel in this career which can prove challenging to your diet,” shared Bennett as she emphasized the importance of fresh produce in her profession. “That’s why I’m honored to be sponsored by Oppy who makes fruits and vegetables more easily accessible worldwide. As an athlete, it’s of upmost importance that I fuel my body with nutritious foods that will have a direct impact on my performance.”

Not only a competitive skier, Bennett is a nutrition advocate with a passion for quality ingredients, cooking and meal prep.

“Emeline embodies dedication and excellence in her sport, matching Oppy’s values while pursuing her dream of representing Canada in the Olympics in ski-cross. We’re proud to continue supporting her journey and wish her all the best as she approaches the end of the season,” said Executive Director of Marketing Karin Gardner, an accomplished athlete herself, having led the fastest four-woman cycling team in the 2022 Race Across America.

As Bennett gears up for the World Juniors competition in May, discover her exclusive highlights, including food tips, day-in-the-life moments, and more on Oppy’s social media.

