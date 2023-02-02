ProducePayTM Launches Storefronts on Marketplace to Empower Growers to Market Directly to Global Buyers

LOS ANGELES- ProducePay, the marketplace transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, announced the launch of its virtual Storefront—a new feature offering growers a personalized platform to market their brand, available commodities and initiate transactions with trusted and verified buyers all in one place.

ProducePay’s Storefront empowers growers with an exclusive online destination to attract new trading partners and interact with potential buyers in real-time. Growers can use their personalized Storefront to market compelling details about their field operations, farming practices, trading history and sustainability commitments.

While ProducePay’s marketplace concierge service helps sellers develop their custom Storefront sites, growers who become Verified Members will unlock additional Storefront benefits. ProducePay growers become Verified Members by undergoing an extensive vetting and verification process that includes site visits to corroborate production history, certifications, ESG practices, and the quality of their produce. In addition to receiving verification badges to display on their branded Storefront sites, ProducePay’s Verified Members experience elevated visibility on the marketplace and enjoy a 97% acceptance/fill rate. When purchasing from ProducePay’s verified growers, buyers can be sure sellers will fulfill online orders on-time and on-spec with the same level of trust and confidence they are accustomed to offline.

“Our Storefront feature is truly born out of our mission to increase connection and sustainability in the produce industry,” said ProducePay CEO Patrick McCullough. “The introduction of this new feature allows growers to market directly to buyers and share real-time information in a transparent way. This level of openness breaks down previous barriers, building a foundation of trust required to create resilient and more efficient supply chains.”

The convenience of ProducePay’s Storefront will enhance the online trading experience for produce buyers globally as well. Through this new feature, buyers have the ability to easily browse a grower’s specs for designated commodities, acceptance rate of deliveries, punctuality of shipments and the number of successful shipments the grower has made. Buyers will also have the ability to message, send questions or submit trade offers directly to a grower from the Storefront page.

Allowing growers to disclose such comprehensive data on their business will not only give buyers in ProducePay’s marketplace the assurance of the high quality of their purchases but also the flexibility to source commodities more strategically. Using ProducePay’s Storefront, buyers will be able to select trading partners for spot transactions or reach out to growers during off-season to strategically plan future transactions.

Additionally, Storefront now integrates ProducePay’s signature services and financing solutions, including Pre-Season and QuickPay, within its interface so that growers can access these services with greater convenience directly in the platform.

About ProducePay

Founded by Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck, a fourth-generation farmer, ProducePay is transforming the fragmented produce industry into a more connected and sustainable movement. ProducePay gives farmers unprecedented access to the market, financial solutions, and trade protection they need. Buyers and consumers receive fresher produce more efficiently, knowing it is grown and delivered in responsible ways. This simplified and empowering approach is helping to eliminate over 50% of economic and food waste, while creating value for everyone involved. To learn more about ProducePay, please visit https://producepay.com/.