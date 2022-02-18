Rainier Fruit Company Promotes David Armenta

SELAH, Wash. – Rainier Fruit Company is proud to announce the promotion of David Armenta to Sales Manager, a position where Armenta will be overseeing both domestic and export sales teams. “It was an obvious choice to promote David. His desire, dedication to the company, and his ability to come alongside his coworkers is unmatched,” Blake Belknap, VP of Sales at Rainier commented.

It’s a been a journey Armenta started as a produce clerk while attending university in California. It was there the seed of a future career in the produce industry was planted. After graduating, he transitioned to a buying position where he learned about the many different grower/shippers across the country and the quality and integrity they represented.

David recalls, Rainier Fruit Company fruit was a company of top quality, high execution, and reliable salespeople. Due to these attributes, Armenta determined, “should the opportunity to work for such a company present itself, I would seize the chance”.

Having now worked at Rainier Fruit Company for 17 years, what he enjoys most about the experience is no two seasons are ever alike. Mother Nature can have a dramatic impact on crops and marketing, but so too can port strikes, governments, politics, pandemics, and global production, “just when you think you can relax, there’s a new challenge to overcome.”

Armenta shared when he’s not busy at work, he enjoys spending time with wife of 26 years and their four children.

Regarding the future with Rainier, Armenta added, “I’m most excited about giving back, to help develop and prepare the next generation of talent for Rainer Fruit Company”. Rainier is excited about the future with Armenta in this position, the promotion took effect at the end of 2021.

For more information please contact: madelyne@rainierfruit.com

About Rainier Fruit: Rainier Fruit is a multi-generation, vertically integrated fruit company based in Selah, Wash. For more than 100 years, Rainier Fruit has cultivated a culture of stewardship that extends from their orchards to their communities that has made them an industry leader in the production of apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries.