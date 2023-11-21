The Chilean Blueberry Committee Issues Revised Estimate for 2023-24 Season

The Chilean Blueberry Committee, together with iQonsulting, have updated their export estimate for the 2023-2024 season, forecasting exports of 76,500 tons of fresh blueberries. This new figure reflects a decrease of 7% compared to the first estimate made in October, and a decrease of 13% from 2022-23.

Andrés Armstrong, executive director of the Blueberry Committee commented, “This new forecast takes into consideration the effect of the rains during the first two weeks of November, as well as other associated climatic events such as frost and hail. He pointed out that the fruit is developing and progressing similar to previous seasons, as are weekly exports. “We’re seeing a pattern similar to the average of recent seasons, which will generate an initial peak of more than 5 thousand tons in week 49. Meanwhile, the period of highest volumes, with up to 8 thousand tons weekly, will occur between Weeks 51-2023 and 03-2024,” he observed.

Armstrong reported that, to date, exports of fresh blueberries are 18% greater than last season, and “the inclusion of new varieties and strong decrease of non-recommended varieties are dominating our exports.” He also highlighted that, regarding the types of shipments, “air shipments have led exports to date with 1,422 tons and a growth of 170% compared to the same period last season. Maritime shipments are starting to increase, reaching 495 tons, which is 56% less than what was shipped during the same period last season”.

Year-to-date shipments to the US are rapidly ramping up, with 276 tons exported during Week 45. In total, 892 tons of fresh blueberries have been shipped to the U.S. this season, compared to just 357 at the same time last year.