The Wonderful Company Names Benal Serin as Its New Senior Vice President of Marketing Covering Nuts, Juice, and Citrus Businesses

LOS ANGELES – The Wonderful Company, one of the largest and most philanthropic privately held companies in the United States, announced that Benal Serin has joined as senior vice president of marketing. In her new role, Serin will be responsible for leading all marketing efforts in Wonderful’s industry-leading product portfolio that includes nuts (Wonderful Pistachios), juice, tea, and arils (POM Wonderful), and citrus (Wonderful Halos mandarins and Wonderful Seedless Lemons) businesses.

Serin, who starts in mid-June, will focus on expanding Wonderful’s $2.1BN annual retail sales and will play an integral role building best-in-class brand growth strategies and driving customer engagement for the company’s global marketing initiatives. She will also oversee flavor innovation following the additions of five new No Shells flavors to the Wonderful Pistachios lineup in the past four years, as well as brand and packaging innovation, retail marketing, brand partnerships, and more. Serin joins the company as Wonderful Pistachios relaunched its iconic “Get Crackin’” campaign, which catapulted the brand to become America’s #1 Nut® when first launched in 2009. She will report to Michael Perdigao, president of advertising and corporate communications.

“Benal is an exceptional leader with a strong track record of success, and I am confident that with her leadership and passion for our vision, she will take our consumer-centricity, innovation, brand and marketing strategies, and capabilities to a new level,” said Perdigao. “We are thrilled to welcome Benal to Wonderful and look forward to working with her to build deeper connections with our customers.”

Serin joins Wonderful from Profectus Beauty LLC in New York, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Marketing Global and North America at Revlon. She also spent 12 years at Reckitt, a British multinational consumer goods company, and earlier in her career worked at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on her new appointment, Serin said, “I have long admired Wonderful and appreciate the company’s commitment to offering high-quality, healthy brands while driving positive change in communities across the globe. I am humbled to join this iconic company at such a pivotal time and look forward to learning and growing the business with my future colleagues as we collectively build on this work to lead Wonderful into its next chapter.”

A graduate of Koc University in Istanbul, Turkey, and Georgetown University School of Business, Serin will be based in Los Angeles.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, and JUSTIN® and Landmark® wines. The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To learn more about their Corporate Social Responsibility, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.