Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. Recalls Happy Moose Juice Tropical Roots and Happy Moose Strawberry Fields Because of Possible Health Risk

Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc., a co-manufacturer for Happy Moose Juice, is voluntarily recalling Happy Moose Tropical Roots Juice (Lot# H240903-E BEST BY 12/02/2024) and Happy Moose Strawberry Fields (Lot# H240903-H, BEST BY 12/02/2024) because a portion of the production made did not complete the High Pressure Processing (HPP) treatment, which is used to prolong the product shelf-life, prevent spoilage, and significantly reduce the risk of pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes and diarrheagenic E. coli.

Those organisms could lead to serious illness if consumed. Please refer to https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/foodborne-pathogens for symptoms descriptions on the pertinent microorganisms.

It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date. No other production codes or products are affected.

The products affected are indicated below:

Brand Flavor UPC (label) Enjoy by Date / Bet by Date Quantity produced Happy Moose Tropical Roots 12 fl.oz 860012096503 12/02/2024 1,701 bottles Happy Moose Strawberry Fields 12 fl.oz. 866175000388 12/02/2024 1,017 bottles

The products affected were sold in a 12 fl . oz. RPET plastic bottle shipped in 9ct. corrugated boxes to distributors. The “Enjoy by 12/02/2024” date is located on the bottom part of the bottle, below the label.

This recall has been initiated after complaints of spoiled juices were received.

Consumers who have purchased Happy Moose Juice Tropical Roots 12 fl oz, “Enjoy by: 12/02/2024” or Happy Moose Juice Strawberry Fields 12 fl oz, “Enjoy by: 12/02/2024” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 559-797-0252 between 8am and 4:30 pm PST.