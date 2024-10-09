DoorDash Announces New Partnership with Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Cult-Favorite Grocer Now Available for Delivery in Under an Hour on DoorDash*

DoorDash, the local commerce platform, announced an expanded partnership with Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Grocery delivery from Wegmans is now available through DoorDash from all Maryland Wegmans locations. Stores in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware, and upstate New York will be available in the coming days with more stores coming soon. This announcement builds on an existing partnership between DoorDash and Wegmans Meals 2GO, which brings a variety of hot and fresh ready-made meal options directly to customers’ doors.

“As noted recently, DoorDash’s grocery business is growing fast with consumers that order from new verticals recently reaching all time highs. This is in large part due to our commitment to bring the best of every local community online, and Wegmans embodies that” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Wegmans offers quality foods and a top-notch grocery store experience. We’re proud to help extend their brand to the DoorDash Marketplace, and provide the tools and technology to serve customers in a new way.”

Ranked one of the best grocery stores in the U.S., Wegmans brings its unique selection to DoorDash Marketplace. With a wide array of flavorful restaurant-quality meals, artisan breads, fresh produce, cheese sourced from around the world, and much more, consumers can feel good about the food they are ordering on-demand for dinner tonight or breakfast tomorrow.

“DoorDash has been a great partner for our Meals 2GO program, and expanding our offering to include grocery delivery allows us to meet our customers where they are,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans Vice President of Marketing and Digital Growth. “Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food. Expanding our delivery network is just one way we’re able to continue delivering on that mission.”

To celebrate the new partnership, now through October 31, 2024, DoorDash customers can enjoy 40% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $25) with promo code WEGMANS at all participating Wegmans locations.** Wegmans stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.***



DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020. Since then, DoorDash continues to empower grocers with the tools and technology they need to reach new and loyal customers wherever and however they choose to shop.

