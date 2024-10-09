Real Root by Sprouts to Debut in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores this October

Exclusive, Curated Line of Premium Body Care, Personal Care and Home Fragrance Helps Customers Discover Outer Radiance and Inner Serenity

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic goods in the United States, is introducing its new exclusive line of more than 130 premium body care, personal care and home fragrance items – Real Root by Sprouts – to help its customers live a healthier lifestyle. From body and hair care items to spa-inspired soaps with natural fragrances from herbs and spices, Real Root by Sprouts products help people feel as good on the inside as they do on the outside.

All Real Root by Sprouts products are cruelty-free and free from parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, colors, skin irritants or potentially harmful ingredients, and many are vegan. The brand’s products were meticulously designed for customers to create their own restorative, relaxing wellness routines for daily use. With Sprouts shoppers in mind, Real Root by Sprouts product formulas were developed with natural, effective ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera and essential oils that have benefits for your skin.

“Real Root by Sprouts offers a wide range of personal care items that have been carefully crafted – from the high ingredient standards of each formula to our signature amber bottle,” says Kim Coffin, Chief Forager of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Life can be overwhelming, but taking care of yourself shouldn’t have to be. Real Root by Sprouts products focus on wellness, delivering a restorative experience that nurtures both inner and outer wellbeing.”

Sprouts collaborated with a boutique fragrance house to create exclusive scents for Real Root by Sprouts. The line will also feature signature fall and holiday scents for the debut, including apple bourbon, pumpkin spice, peppermint vanilla, candy cane, frankincense and myrrh, spiced chai, and juniper berry. The Real Root by Sprouts product line features:

· Hair Care – Enjoy soothing and hydrating Real Root by Sprouts shampoo and conditioner. Infused with oils, the formula is designed to uplift and purify. Plus, Real Root by Sprouts’ gentle and biodegradable formulas are vegan, color safe, paraben free and never tested on animals.

· Epsom Salt with Fragrance – Soak and soothe away stress with this blend of natural minerals and essential oils. Rejuvenate your skin with vitamin E and aloe vera.

· Bar Soap – Gently cleanse with Real Root by Sprouts bar soap, infused with natural oils and moisturizing shea butter.

· Body Wash – Hydrate skin with Real Root by Sprouts body wash, infused with aloe vera and natural essential oils.

· Bath Fizz – Relax with Real Root by Sprouts Bath Fizz. Soak and soothe in a blend of essential oils and aloe vera.

· Mineral Salt Deodorant – Real Root by Sprouts deodorant is made with natural mineral salt and provides long-lasting protection. Free from aluminum chloralhydrate, parabens and alcohols, the vegan formula helps eliminate odors while being good for you and the planet.

· Castile Hand Soap – Cleanse and hydrate skin with Real Root by Sprouts Foaming Castile hand soap, infused with organic coconut oil and vitamin E.

Sprouts’ exclusive line of self-care products is available for purchase in all Sprouts stores nationwide and can be found in the store’s vitamin and body care department and is also available online for pickup or delivery. To celebrate the launch of Real Root by Sprouts, all products will be 20 percent off as part of the Sprouts vitamin and body care sale from 10/9 to 10/15. For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

