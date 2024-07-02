Gourmand Pastries Celebrates 40 Delicious Years

Gourmand Pastries marks a milestone of 40 years in the Viennese pastry industry. Founded in 1984, the company is a leading player as a private label for foodservice, retail and bakery. Gourmand Pastries has a rich history of success and growth, exporting to more than 40 countries and producing an average of 3 million croissants a day.

From Local Company to Global Player

With more than 300 products, from croissants to savory pretzel triangles, Gourmand Pastries continues to position itself as a specialist in Viennese pastry. It may not be the biggest name in the industry, but it strives to be the best at what it does.

With its focus on artisanship and continual innovation, Gourmand Pastries has conquered the world with its Viennese pastry. Through ongoing investment in product development, capacity expansion an advanced automation, the company has gained global recognition as a synonym for quality and flavor.