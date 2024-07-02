Waring Debuts New Website, Offering an Improved Customer Experience and Refreshed Look

STAMFORD, Conn. — Waring, a trusted source for high-performance kitchen appliances for more than 85 years, announces the launch of its new website, designed with a customer-first approach that enables a streamlined shopping experience.

The new website features enhanced search capabilities for better product discovery and improved browsing efficiency to display Waring’s full slate of product offerings in a more intuitive way for users. The revamped product pages now include robust product descriptions detailing the use cases, dimensions, and attributes of each product, as well as Waring’s industry-leading ROI calculator, allowing customers to find the most effective solution for their business and calculate profit potential that Waring appliances bring to their commercial kitchen.

Customers will also enjoy a new one-click check-out and improved account functionality including dedicated pages for Order History and Favorites, allowing for a more efficient purchasing experience.

Following its name evolution from Waring Commercial to Waring, the new website also showcases a refreshed brand look and feel, featuring a sleek design and updated color scheme that embodies the next chapter in Waring’s storied history. Waring.com also offers curated photography and video content to better demonstrate the full capabilities of Waring’s innovative offerings and provide inspiration for professional chefs and restaurant owners and operators.

“Our new website modernizes the customer experience and makes it easier than ever for current and new customers to research and purchase the Waring solutions they need to fuel culinary innovation,” said Waring General Manager and Senior Vice President Dan DeBari. “Waring has been a resource for the industry for more than 85 years and our new site reflects that continued commitment to serving this incredible culinary community.”

About Waring:

Waring, universally known for introducing the first blender in America, is one of today’s leading manufacturers of professional appliances for the foodservice and laboratory industries. Waring offers high-performance, large-volume food processors and blenders, heavy-duty heating appliances such as grills, griddles, toasters and deep fryers, and a variety of specialty products. As a Solutions Specialist in the blend, prep, cook and brew categories, Waring strives to provide innovative, customized equipment to fulfill all of the industry’s unmet needs. With 85+ years of manufacturing expertise locally and globally, Waring is proud to offer continuously expanding collections of superior professional products. For more information, visit https://www.waring.com/.