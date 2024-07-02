Craveworthy Brands Unveils Craveworthy Kitchen at Hayden Hall, Set to Transform Chicago’s Dining Scene

Strategic Expansion Solidifies Craveworthy Brands Rapid Growth in the Culinary Space

CHICAGO, IL – Craveworthy Brands, the innovative fast-casual restaurant platform company that is home to leading concepts such as BD’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On! has announced its new Craveworthy Kitchen in Hayden Hall on the second floor of 333 South Wabash Avenue.

Craveworthy Kitchen marks a one-of-a-kind initiative for the Company as it expands its footprint with a co-branded space, providing consumers with the unique opportunity to experience multiple of its craveable brands in one convenient location. Hayden Hall pays tribute to Sophia Hayden who is known for designing the Woman’s Building at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, famously known and inspired by Chicago World’s Fair.

“Craveworthy Kitchen at Hayden Hall is a game-changer for Craveworthy Brands, telling an exciting new chapter in our story,” said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands. “Born from the heart of Chicago, many of the brands showcased here embody the city’s vibrant culinary spirit.”

Located in the city’s famous “Big Red” skyscraper in South Loop, Craveworthy Kitchen at Hayden Hall is generally open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of its breakfast concept and cozy coffee shop which open as early as 8 a.m.

The Craveworthy Kitchen location boasts an expansive space covering over 25,000 square feet, featuring food court-style bays. With its carefully curated selection, it is the ultimate destination for culinary delights and diverse dining experiences, including:

Lucky Cat Poke Co.: From culinary masterminds Chef Becca McIntyre and Chef Kabakoff, Lucky Cat Poke Co. is a poke restaurant offering a variety of fresh and savory apps, chef-made signature bowls and create-your-own options.

Pastizza Pizza & Pasta: The concept brings the best of Italy to the dinner plate with a delectable fusion of pizza and pasta. Consumers can indulge in mouthwatering creations by Chefs Kabakoff and McIntyre, crafted with authentic flavors and the highest quality ingredients.

Scramblin' Ed's: This fresh new breakfast spot introduces hand-held savory morning options fans can enjoy on the go, featuring delicious breakfast sandwiches, bowls and more.

The Budlong Southern Chicken: The Chicago-born and Nashville-inspired fast casual chain is rooted in Southern chicken vibes serving hand-battered and fried-to-order hot chicken sandwiches and sides like Mac n' Cheese, Farm Slaw, Hushpuppies and the best banana pudding.

Craveworthy Brands is also working on adding two more concepts at Hayden Hall along with a bustling full-service restaurant which are currently in various stages of development. Once Craveworthy Kitchen is complete in the coming months, the Company plans to hold a grand opening celebration late summer or early fall for all of its guests.

Majewski continued “This venture underscores our relentless commitment to innovation, empowering our brands to thrive in new markets and staying ahead of trends in the evolving space. Offering an unparalleled culinary experience like this in an area that is bursting with flavor is a significant milestone for our company.”

As Craveworthy Brands continues to expand its presence nationally, it projects $1B in systemwide sales within approximately five years and plans to acquire additional brands, open nearly 17 corporate locations and open over 60 virtual restaurants throughout 2024.

Along with its growing pipeline of emerging and legacy brands, the Company is eager to welcome new owner-operator franchise partners under its umbrella of craveable brands. Craveworthy Brands is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are hungry for success in the exciting category and ready to plug into the platform’s systems to ignite growth and opportunity.

For more information about Craveworthy Brands and its concepts, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com. For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com/franchising.

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company’s goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.