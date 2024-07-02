Ryder Honored with 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award by Food Logistics

Award highlights Ryder’s supply chain innovation for 12th consecutive year

MIAMI — Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, has been named one of Food Logistics’ Top Third-Party Logistics & Cold Storage Providers for the 12th consecutive year. The award honors leading third-party logistics (3PLs) and cold storage providers operating within the cold food and beverage industry.

“3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience, and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Ryder is at the forefront of emerging technologies with cloud- and mobile-based solutions that bolster supply chains, resulting in accelerated time-to-market for food and beverage customers, including the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. The company’s industry-leading solutions include dedicated and multiclient warehousing, automation, LEAN process engineering, facility design, labor hiring and management, and collaborative visibility tools such as RyderShare™.

RyderShare™ is the only digital platform from a 3PL that provides real-time visibility on all goods moving across the supply chain. For food and beverage companies that rely on precise temperature control and timely deliveries, the platform’s end-to-end supply chain visibility, exception management, and predictive analytics helps mitigate costly delays and drive efficiencies. In addition, with the recent acquisition of Impact Fulfillment Services (IFS), Ryder has expanded its services with added co-packaging and co-manufacturing capabilities and supply chain, primarily supporting consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses.

“As pioneers in supply chain innovation, Ryder is committed to transforming the landscape to ensure companies in the food and beverage industry can effectively meet the challenges associated with food storage and distribution, in both ambient and cold chain environments,” adds Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer-packaged goods for Ryder. “Utilizing advanced automation across our dedicated warehousing, multi-client warehousing, and co-packing operations, along with collaborative platforms such as RyderShare, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to RyderShare™, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.