Top Food Companies Featuring the Latest Product Innovations in the Spotlight at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo

CHICAGO — The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is excited to provide a glimpse into a few of the supplier scientific sessions and demonstrations that will take place at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo, the popular food science, technology, and innovation event being held July 14-17, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The centerpiece of the expo floor is the world’s largest food science and innovation expo featuring over 1,000 exhibitors from across the food system sharing the latest in ingredient, equipment, processing, technology, safety, R&D, and packaging solutions. Leading companies from around the world will also be sharing their latest introductions in key startup and food innovation pavilions surrounding the expo floor.

This includes Taste of Science where attendees can enjoy an array of ingredient samples, interactive demos, and product tastings; the Business FIRST stage presented by Food Technology and Omnivore, IFT’s flagship magazine and podcast, where presenters dive into the challenges and opportunities in the science of food; as well as Fireside Chats, which offer a more relaxed, informal atmosphere as top experts “chat” with attendees about important topics impacting the food industry today.

“Every year, IFT FIRST spotlights the latest in food innovation and technological advancements from the top food companies in the world,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. “From our stages and booths throughout the expo floor, global leaders are sharing innovations that are improving health and nutrition for communities around the world. It’s a view into the future of food you can’t afford to miss.”

Here is a glimpse at some of the can’t-miss supplier sessions at IFT FIRST:

Infor

Spotlight on AI and PLM Innovation(Business FIRST)

Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, is thrilled to announce its speaking engagement at IFT FIRST on Tuesday, July 16, 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. CT. Their session, “Harnessing AI and PLM for Next-Level Food and Beverage Innovation,” will delve into pivotal strategies and tools to optimize product development and amplify ROI in the dynamic F&B landscape. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into real-world applications of cloud technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), driving industry transformation. Attendees will discover how these cutting-edge solutions identify growth opportunities and enhance business agility, while effectively leveraging data to streamline processes and expedite market entry. Infor’s session promises to equip attendees with actionable knowledge to fuel innovation and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit Infor at IFT FIRST, booth 3281 and schedule a 1:1 meeting.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. To learn more about how Infor supports food and beverage companies, visit https://www.infor.com/industries/food-beverage.

Jungbunzlauer

Unlocking Flavor in BCAA Recovery Drinks(Taste of Science)

Jungbunzlauer is transforming the post-workout experience with its latest innovation in recovery beverages. Its new formula integrates branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and essential electrolytes, traditionally known for their less-than-pleasant taste, into a pleasingly tasty drink. This session, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. CT on Monday, July 15, 2024, will explore the dual challenges of flavor and functionality in sports nutrition. Attendees will learn how Jungbunzlauer’s use of sodium gluconate effectively masks bitterness, enhancing both taste and performance, and gain actionable insights into creating beverages that are as enjoyable as they are effective.

For more information, visit Jungbunzlauer at IFT FIRST, booth 825.

Jungbunzlauer is one of the world’s leading producers of biodegradable ingredients of natural origin. It enables its customers to manufacture healthier, safer, tastier, and more sustainable products and its vision of “from nature to ingredients” reinforces its commitment to protect people and the environment. To learn more, visit https://www.jungbunzlauer.com/en/.

NURA USA LLC

Advanced Postbiotic Solutions(Taste of Science)

NURA USA is excited to host a scientific session “Leading Health Innovations with Advanced Postbiotic Solutions” at 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 15, 2024. As a leading provider of high-quality, innovative ingredient solutions, NURA will introduce two groundbreaking postbiotic products to the market: EF-2001 (Human grade) and beLP1 (Vegan grade).

NURA exclusively distributes Bereum’s SA-GRAS postbiotics for food, beverage, and supplement brands. As consumer interest in microbiome health continues to rise, NURA is dedicated to delivering innovative, science-backed Pre/Pro/Post biotic solutions.

In this session, NURA will unveil a travel-friendly, postbiotic-infused Kombucha stick pack, combining cutting-edge science with consumer convenience. This functional beverage, perfect for busy lifestyles, ensures the stability and potency of probiotics and postbiotics under various conditions, offering immune support and gut health benefits.

The session will be hosted by Melissa Riddell, Director of Research and Development at NURA. With over 18 years of experience in the food, beverage, and nutritional sectors, Riddell specializes in sugar reduction, plant-based applications, and the functional integration of ingredients into consumer products.

For more information, visit NURA at IFT FIRST, booth 2220.

NURA’s diverse leadership team brings over 100 years of collaborative experience in procurement, quality, business development, and customer service within the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. NURA is committed to providing the highest quality ingredients with a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. To learn more, email contact@nurausa.com and visit www.nurausa.com.

dsm-firmenich

Providing a Comprehensive Approach to Sugar Reduction(Business FIRST)

dsm-firmenich is proud to sponsor the upcoming business session at IFT FIRST titled “Reduce Sugar, Not Taste: A Comprehensive Approach to Sugar Reduction Challenges in Food and Beverages.” This insightful session, scheduled for July 16 from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM CT at the Business FIRST Stage (Booth 2385), aims to address the critical issues of reducing sugar in food and beverages without compromising taste.

As consumer demand for healthier options rises, the food and beverage industry faces the challenge of maintaining flavor while cutting down on sugar. Innovative strategies and solutions will address these challenges, showcasing leadership in creating healthier, great-tasting products that stand out in the market. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements and techniques in sugar reduction, ensuring both health benefits and consumer satisfaction.

Attendees can explore how dsm-firmenich continues to pave the way for a healthier future in the food and beverage sector.

For more information, visit dsm-firmenich at IFT FIRST, booth 731.

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With its comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, dsm-firmenich works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich brings progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. To learn more, visit https://www.dsm-firmenich.com/corporate/businesses/taste-texture-health.html.

Edlong Flavor Solutions

Can Functional Foods Help You Overcome Biases Against Processed Foods

(Fireside Chat)

Edlong Flavor Solutions, an industry leader in dairy and dairy-type flavors, is excited to announce a fireside chat with Edlong CEO and Owner Laurette Rondenet at IFT FIRST. It is being held Monday, July 15, from 2:00-2:20 p.m. CT at the Fireside Chat location on the exhibit floor. “Can Functional Foods Help You Overcome Biases Against Processed Foods” will address common misconceptions surrounding processed foods, and how the rise of functional foods—products with health boosting ingredients—has the potential to reshape consumer perceptions. Joining Laurette will be Edlong President Michael Natale. This engaging and crucial discussion seeks to explore the intersection of innovation and education in promoting functional foods and how utilizing solid science may be the best tool for rewriting the narratives around processed foods.

For more information, visit Edlong at IFT FIRST booth S1102.

Edlong has the world’s largest portfolio of authentic dairy and dairy-free flavors that improve classic taste profiles for cheese, butter, sweet dairy, cream, and milk. Working closely with its customers, Edlong can apply the right building blocks to create tastes that uniquely differentiate a brand. Edlong believes the taste of dairy can be innovative, inspiring, a sales booster, and even a game changer. That is why Edlong believes in Everything Dairy Can Be.

Contact Edlong at DairyTaste@edlong.com or visit edlong.com.

Ardent Mills

Savory Science: Crafting Superior Gluten-Free Foods with Sorghum(Taste of Science)

Ardent Mills, a leading flour and milling network in the U.S., is excited to host Savory Science: Crafting Superior Gluten-Free Foods with Sorghum at IFT FIRST, Monday July 15, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. CT. Attendees can hear from Senior R&D Chef Kirk Bordchart on how to innovate in the gluten-free space with sorghum to keep up with consumers’ growing demands. From clean labeling to a great eating and taste experience, consumers are demanding more from their gluten-free foods. Sorghum’s ease-of-use, versatile flavor and sustainability features make it the ideal ingredient for a successful new gluten-free product.

For more information, visit Ardent Mills at IFT FIRST booth 812.

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, Ardent Mills cultivates the future of plant-based solutions to help its customers and communities thrive. Ardent Mills operates in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Its holistic portfolio empowers Ardent Mills to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow’s consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies—helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish.

To learn more about the Ardent Mills mission and solutions, visit www.ardentmills.com.

