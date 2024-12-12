Bare Bones Food Courts at New Jersey Malls Have Been Reborn as Upscale, Stylish Food Halls

Daniel Munoz, NorthJersey.com Retail & FoodService December 12, 2024

Photo Credit: American Dream

If you’re a shopper at the East Asian grocery outlet H Mart, you’ve likely heard about the chain’s largest ever food hall situated at East Rutherford in American Dream.

Should you opt to make the drive out to the Meadowlands mega-mall, you’ll be greeted by a slew of food options at the 16,680-square-foot food hall; from Dim Sum and Korean barbeque to Japanese curry, draft beers and a customizable make-your-own Wok Bar.

The food halls are “iconic staples” at H Mart stores, said grocery chain president Stacey Kwon, and the mall already has an H Mart store inside. So why not add the food hall?

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NorthJersey.com

