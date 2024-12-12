A Houston Billionaire Restaurateur Behind Morton’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp Might Serve in President-Elect Donald Trump’s Administration

Sources say Trump will name Tilman Fertitta as the U.S. Ambassador to Italy

Tilman Fertitta, the Houston-based restaurateur and owner of the NBA Houston Rockets team, could serve in Donald Trump’s administration once he’s sworn in again as president.

CBS News reports that sources with knowledge of the situation stated that Fertitta, who owns Landrys, Inc., a Texas-based hospitality group that oversees multiple hotels, restaurants, and casinos around the world, is set to be named the U.S. Ambassador of Italy. Fertitta owns more than 600 properties nationwide and oversees various casinos, including Golden Nugget Casino in Louisiana, and restaurants like Morton’s the Steakhouse, Joe’s Crab Shack, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

