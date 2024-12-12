Burgers and Lies: The Corporate ‘Ghost Kitchen’ Food Delivery Outlets Posing as Independent Restaurants

Katherine Denkinson, Byline Times Retail & FoodService December 12, 2024

If you use a food delivery app then the chances are that you have come across some of the many so-called ‘Ghost Kitchens’ or ‘Dark Kitchens’ that have spread across the UK since the start of the pandemic.

These outlets appear at first glance to be entirely independent restaurants offering local consumers a wide choice of high-quality meals, at premium prices.

However, further investigation reveals that they are in reality merely one of hundreds of corporate-created virtual brands, offering effectively identical meals, which are often prepared in the exact same kitchens.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Byline Times

