SpartanNash Unveils Second Pilot Store for New Family Fare Strategy

Newly redesigned Sparta Family Fare delivers fresh, value-focused shopping experience guided by shopper insights and the Company’s Customer Value Proposition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) continues to advance its grocery store modernization strategy with the grand reopening of its Family Fare® in Sparta, Mich. This newly-redesigned location is the second pilot store in SpartanNash’s effort to deliver on its customer value proposition, providing a shopping experience centered on fresh products, convenience and value. Building on the success and insights gathered from its first pilot store in Holland, Mich., the Sparta remodel further refines key offerings to meet evolving shopper preferences.

“We gained valuable insights from the success of our Holland store concept and have incorporated those into our Sparta location,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. “Our goal with this project long-term is to continue listening closely to both our shoppers and Associates, evolving and shaping the future of grocery shopping with solutions that truly meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

The refreshed Sparta location integrates innovation while maintaining the neighborhood feel that Family Fare shoppers expect. The Company also lowered prices on more than 6,000 products, reinforcing its commitment to bringing even more value to the Sparta community.

The Sparta Family Fare showcases a layout designed to highlight fresh produce, floral and bakery, with popular offerings from the Holland pilot location, such as:

$20 healthy meal kits that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less

A chef-driven grain bowl program, featuring international flavors like zaatar, gochujang and chimichurri

Curated specialty cheese selections focusing on Michigan and Wisconsin-made cheeses

Fried sandwiches, including Alaskan wild-caught cod, crispy chicken with hot honey and pork loin

A delicious bulk jerky bar

Flavorful mac and cheese options incorporating craft beer, BBQ pulled pork and basil pesto chicken

Nostalgic candy station with memorable sweets from yesteryear

SpartanNash celebrated the completion of the update to the Sparta store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and presentation of a donation of $10,000 to Sparta Public Schools on Tuesday evening. The celebration will continue on Friday, October 11, as the store will host a carnival-themed celebration with free food and games for the Sparta community to enjoy, complementing Homecoming festivities, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SpartanNash’s dedication to its Customer Value Proposition reflects the Company’s People First culture, ensuring that Associates and shoppers are able to see their evolving preferences come to life in innovative ways throughout the store. Future Family Fare remodels will be informed by insights gleaned from the two pilot locations in Holland and Sparta.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.