Two Publix Vice Presidents Plan Retirement

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets CEO Kevin Murphy announced the retirement of two officers and the promotion of two new officers, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

After 46 years of dedicated service, Vice President of Industrial Maintenance and Industrial Operations Purchasing Randy Barber has announced his decision to retire at the end of this year.

Additionally, after more than a decade of dedicated service, Vice President of Facilities Bob McGarrity has also announced his decision to retire at the end of 2024.

“Randy’s dedication to overseeing our non-retail locations and ensuring retail and industrial operations have the equipment, supplies and packaging needed to operate at peak performance has made us a better company. He’s shared his passion for Publix and his vast knowledge of industrial operations with his teams for over four decades,” said Murphy. “Bob’s commitment to the design, construction and maintenance of our stores and equipment has continued to enhance the shopping experience for our customers. He’s perpetuated our culture of working together to accomplish a common goal. We are grateful for Randy’s and Bob’s years of dedicated service and the mentorship they have given to countless associates. We wish them well in their retirements.”

With Barber’s retirement, Publix is pleased to announce the promotion of Director of Industrial Maintenance and Industrial Operations Purchasing John Fisher to vice president of industrial maintenance and industrial operations purchasing.

With McGarrity’s retirement, Publix is pleased to announce the promotion of Architect Program Manager Dave Taulbee to vice president of facilities.

“Preparing talented leaders for the next step in their Publix careers is important to our future success,” said Murphy. “As we continue to grow, we need leaders like John and Dave who are focused on providing the best experience for our customers and associates. I am proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their future contributions.”

About Barber

Barber, 62, began his Publix career in 1978 as a front service clerk in Lakeland, Florida. He transferred to the Lakeland dairy plant in 1982, where he held various positions before being promoted to category manager of supplies purchasing in 2001. In 2009, he was named Lakeland dairy plant general manager; in 2013, he was promoted to director of industrial maintenance. He has been serving in his current role since 2018. Barber and his wife, Sharon, will remain in Lakeland. He is looking forward to spending time with family, hiking, fishing and auto racing.

About Fisher

Fisher, 53, began his Publix career in 2006 as a senior facilities engineer in Lakeland, Florida. In 2021, he was promoted to director of industrial maintenance and to his current role earlier this year. Fisher and his wife, Jennifer, will continue to reside in Lithia, Florida.

About McGarrity

McGarrity, 63, joined Publix in 2012 as director of construction in Lakeland, Florida. He was promoted to his current role in 2017. McGarrity and his wife, Lisa, will remain in Valrico, Florida. He is looking forward to spending time with family and traveling.

About Taulbee

Taulbee, 61, began his Publix career in 2001 as a store design architect in Lakeland, Florida. In 2005, he was promoted to architect manager and to his current role in 2021. Taulbee and his wife, Nicole, will continue to reside in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,379 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.