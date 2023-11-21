Publix Announces Officer Promotions

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix President Kevin Murphy announced three officer promotions, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

With John Goff’s upcoming promotion to president, Vice President of Product Business Development for Grocery Norman Badger, 44, will be promoted to senior vice president of retail operations, and Business Development Director of Alcoholic Beverages Chris Shaw, 54, will be promoted to vice president of product business development for grocery.

Also, to enhance our ability to support our operations, Publix is adding another officer promotion. Director of Facility Refrigeration and Energy Management Mikhael Ser, 53, will be promoted to vice president of facilities, overseeing facilities services, maintenance and support.

“We are excited for Norman, Chris and Mikhael to take the next step in their Publix careers,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “Preparing associates for opportunity is part of our culture, and we look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in their new roles.”

About Badger

Badger joined Publix in 1995 as a front service clerk in Aiken, South Carolina. After working in various positions, he was promoted to store manager in 2007, district manager in 2014, regional director in 2017, vice president of product business development for bakery and meat in 2020, and to his current position in 2021. He is a recipient of Publix’s 2016 President’s Award. Badger, his wife, Elizabeth, and their son reside in Lithia, Florida.

About Shaw

Shaw joined Publix in 1990 as a front service clerk in Gainesville, Florida. In 1992, he transferred to the merchandise accounting department as an accounting clerk. In 1994, he moved to facilities purchasing and served in several positions before being promoted to procurement manager in 2004, grocery product buyer in 2006 and category manager in 2011. He was promoted to his current position in 2017. Shaw and his wife, Tricia, reside in Lakeland, Florida.

About Ser

Ser joined Publix in 2013 as manager of construction, supporting the Orlando distribution center and pharmacy central fill, and later Jacksonville Division stores. He was promoted to director of construction in 2017. He moved to his current position in 2021. Ser and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Orlando, Florida.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,358 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.