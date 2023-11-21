Walmart, Costco and Other Companies Rethink Self-Checkout

New York CNN — The backlash against self-checkout is growing, and stores are starting to dial back on the technology after it exploded over the past few years.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores. In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans and other chains have also revised their self-checkout strategies.

“Our customers have told us this over time — that the self-scan machines that we’ve got in our stores … can be slow, they can be unreliable (and) they’re obviously impersonal,” Booths managing director Nigel Murray told the BBC.

