Walmart, Costco and Other Companies Rethink Self-Checkout

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Retail & FoodService November 21, 2023

New York CNN — The backlash against self-checkout is growing, and stores are starting to dial back on the technology after it exploded over the past few years.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores. In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans and other chains have also revised their self-checkout strategies.

“Our customers have told us this over time — that the self-scan machines that we’ve got in our stores … can be slow, they can be unreliable (and) they’re obviously impersonal,” Booths managing director Nigel Murray told the BBC.

Retail & FoodService

PCC Grocery Stores To Remove All Self-Checkout Kiosks

Rachel Belle, MyNorthwest Retail & FoodService February 4, 2019

“We stopped putting self-checks in our stores in 2016 with the new stores,” said Heather Snavely, VP of marketing at PCC. “Last year we renamed ourselves PCC Community Markets and one of the things we did was look at the relationship our shoppers have with our cashiers and our staff. And what we realized was a kiosk doesn’t create community or connections.