Cashier-staffed checkout lanes are returning to Kroger’s Oak Lawn store.

After three years, Kroger is reversing its decision to turn its smallest store in the market into an all self-checkout store.

The location at 4142 Cedar Springs Road converted to all self-checkout in Feb. 2021, and it was the only one among the grocery chain’s 2,700 U.S. stores trying out the idea.

