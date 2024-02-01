Walmart Plans to Add More Than 150 Large-Format Stores Across the U.S.

Walmart already has a huge U.S. footprint. But the retail giant sees room to get even bigger.

The company plans to build or convert more than 150 large-format stores over the next five years, it said Wednesday. Some of the locations will be expanded from a smaller location into a Supercenter with a full range of groceries and merchandise, but the majority will be new stores, Josh Havens, a company spokesman, said.

Walmart declined to say how much the new stores will cost and where they will be located. The company already has more than 4,600 stores across the country, and nearly 600 Sam’s Club warehouses. Sam’s Club also is in expansion mode, with plans to open more than 30 new stores in the U.S.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC