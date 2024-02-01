National Grocers Association Applauds House Passage of Tax Relief Legislation

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association today issued the following statement from Chief Government Relations Officer & Counsel Chris Jones following the U.S. House of Representatives passage of H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act:

“On behalf of independent community grocers nationwide, we commend the House for voting to expand critical pro-growth policies that have been a lifeline for independent grocers, including one hundred percent bonus depreciation and expanded interest expense deductibility. Both policies are proven to help grocers to reinvest in their stores and drive economic growth in their local communities.”

About NGA

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.