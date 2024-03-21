Why is Self-Checkout Closed at Some Walmart & Target Stores?

Alexis Simmerman and Mike Snider, Austin American-Statesman Retail & FoodService March 21, 2024

Two of the largest retailers in the U.S. have announced changes to their self-checkout policies.

Is Walmart getting rid of self-checkout?

Not exactly. The company has not issued a corporate-wide directive on self-checkout but lets store managers experiment with what works at their location, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told Business Insider.

“Our managers look for ways to innovate within their stores and pay close attention to customer feedback on where they can better meet their needs,” he said in a statement sent to USA TODAY. “Based on several factors including customer and associate feedback, shopping patterns, and business needs, some locations are temporarily testing different checkout staffing options.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Austin American-Statesman

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Celebrates Grand Opening of South Carolina Import Distribution Center

Walmart Retail & FoodService April 25, 2022

Walmart associates and managers joined local residents and elected officials for the grand opening of Walmart’s highly anticipated $220 million Import Distribution Center in Ridgeville, S.C. The event featured remarks from Governor Henry McMaster and Mike Gray, SVP Supply Chain Operations, Walmart; as well as a congratulatory video from John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart; and concluded with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Retail & FoodService

Walmart Chips Away at Amazon’s Lead in a Key Area: Wealthy Online Shoppers

Spencer Soper and Brendan Case, Bloomberg News Retail & FoodService March 17, 2023

Launched in 2020 as a competitor to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is resonating with higher-income households eager to fend off inflation. At $98 a year, Walmart+ costs $41 less than Prime and offers many of the same perks, such as shipping discounts and video streaming. Walmart’s subscription service also has benefits Amazon can’t match, including discounted fuel at gas stations around the US.