Why is Self-Checkout Closed at Some Walmart & Target Stores?

Two of the largest retailers in the U.S. have announced changes to their self-checkout policies.

Is Walmart getting rid of self-checkout?

Not exactly. The company has not issued a corporate-wide directive on self-checkout but lets store managers experiment with what works at their location, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told Business Insider.

“Our managers look for ways to innovate within their stores and pay close attention to customer feedback on where they can better meet their needs,” he said in a statement sent to USA TODAY. “Based on several factors including customer and associate feedback, shopping patterns, and business needs, some locations are temporarily testing different checkout staffing options.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Austin American-Statesman