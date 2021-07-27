Hatfield Quality Meats Receive Southeast US Distribution at Publix Supermarkets

Family-owned and operated for over 125 years out of Pennsylvania, Hatfield Quality Meats have been producing fresh, quality pork products while meeting the highest ethical, animal farming standards. For the first time, Hatfield Quality Meats will be available in the Southeast US. Hatfield Quality Meat’s 16 oz. bacon products are now in 1267 Publix Supermarket locations which include:

Distribution includes Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina. For full list click here.

This Summer season, introduce your palate to some new grilling ideas like Bacon–Wrapped Jalapeños or the Ultimate Pork Burger that will be a sure hit at any picnic or BBQ.

Hatfield’s thick cut makes for the perfect, sizzling bacon. The official website touts over 150 different recipes including “how to” cooking videos for those new to the kitchen to seasoned chefs.

For more information, please visit www.simplyhatfield.com