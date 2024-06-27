Zespri’s Organic Sungold and Green Kiwifruit are Top-Selling Organic Kiwi SKUs*

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Retailers will have the opportunity to taste the raw power of nature with sampling opportunities of Zespri’s top-selling Organic SunGoldTM and Green Kiwifruit during the Organic Produce Summit in Monterey, California July 10-11, 2024. Zespri’s account managers will be at booth 713 during the show to provide insightful information on how to grow ZespriTM Organic Kiwifruit sales. Zespri will showcase their refreshingly sweet Organic SunGold Kiwifruit as a convenient and easy snack as the Morning Break sponsor on Thursday, July 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

“Zespri has been supplying the North American market with Organic SunGold and Green Kiwifruit varieties for nearly a decade,” explains Darren LaMothe, Zespri’s General Manager, North America. “Zespri’s had five straight years of growth in organic sales in the U.S., with a four-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 92%! Both Organic SunGold and Green Kiwi are the top-selling organic kiwi SKUS.”*

According to the Organic Trade Association, organic products reached a new record return of $70 billion last year. Shoppers are looking for the USDA Organic label despite price inflation.** This past season, Zespri Organic Kiwifruit experienced a dollar growth of +28% and a volume growth of +20% in the U.S. Zespri’s success with its organic varieties drives incremental dollars for the total category.*

Zespri has accounted for the majority of organic kiwifruit sales this past year. “Our growth is driven by our 1 lb. Organic SunGold pack,” LaMothe stated. “It accounts for over half of the total Zespri organic sales this past season while driving the largest growth of +60%.* Kiwifruit is no longer considered an exotic fruit. It is a high-growth, everyday item now and it sells best when it is prominently displayed adding incremental sales to the produce department.”

Organic SunGold and Green Kiwi

The in-store placement of Zespri’s merchandising displays and marketing efforts are developed to drive retail sales to the produce department. When both varieties of SunGold and Green Kiwis are merchandised together, sales increased 32% compared to another green kiwi brand.*** Additionally, when SunGold and Green Kiwi organic varieties are included in a display, there is an automatic halo effect of favorable consumer perception. Zespri’s marketing campaign is in full swing with digital media, sampling activations, and eye-catching displays. Last year’s program generated over 1 billion impressions and encouraged new household usage. This year’s campaign is on track to meet or surpass that metric. For more details on the consumer campaign, retailers can visit https://www.zespri.com/en-us/kiwibrothers.

“We are excited to be an exhibitor and sponsor at the Organic Produce Summit,” said LaMothe. “We are energized by the steady growth of organic fruit sales and are passionate about continuing the momentum with Zespri leading the kiwi category. Our account managers will be available to meet with retailers to discuss how to increase sales of their Zespri Organic SunGold and Green Kiwifruit. We have helpful industry information, support materials and knowledge to customize programs just for them.” Retailers are encouraged to stop by the Zespri booth #713 to learn more.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, SunGold Kiwifruit, and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.

*Source: Circana, Total U.S. MULO – L52 weeks ending 10/8/23 and weeks ending 12/31/23

** Fresh Fruit Portal, May 17, 2024

***3rd Party, FORWARD Insight and Strategy, RANZ (Research Association New Zealand)