2023 NGA Show Announces Full Details for Independent Grocers Event in Las Vegas

Shelton, CT – The NGA Show today announced pre-registration for the 2023 event is tracking significantly higher than the 2022 event, as its producers – the National Grocers Association and Clarion Events – are set to welcome thousands of forward-thinking grocery retail professionals at Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event takes place Sunday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, Feb. 28.



The trade show and education sessions offer countless ways for grocery retailers to take away the best practices, solutions and ideas, and immediately apply them to their retail operations for growth, adapting to current technological advances, next level marketing and more.



“From the education rooms to the exhibit hall, from planned special events to impromptu networking in the hallways, The NGA Show provides attendees with many ways to take away the knowledge and skills necessary to adapt and thrive in an industry that is always changing,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “From creative recruiting to multicultural marketing, to center store innovation and retail media networks, grocery retailers and wholesalers will leave the show with a perspective that address the current issues, along with a look into future trends allowing them to stay ahead of the curve.”



The NGA Show provides these diverse learning opportunities:



Education Program – These 8 tracks providing learning opportunities for the entire retail operation team, including Digital Commerce, Marketing, Merchandising, Operations, People Development, Technology – including the new Technology Summit – and the new Procurement track.



Snack and See: Creative Choice Campaigns – Hear from the winners in the outstanding marketing and merchandising categories, sponsored by Kellogg and Unilever. Attendees will leave with ideas to add to their own innovative campaigns.



Keynote Address – Attendees will be inspired by Erik Weihenmayer, who, having lost his vision at age 14, became the first blind person in history to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 2001. He will share his powerful message about harnessing the power of adversity as fuel for greatness.



Expo Floor – Educational opportunities abound as attendees will be able to continue their learning on to the expo floor with the ability to see, touch, taste and compare the latest products, services and solutions. Show participants can participate in additional leaning experiences to gain insights and best practices while the exhibit hall is open through the Thought Leadership and Procurement Theater offerings.



Networking – The perfect opportunity to learn from peers, attendees can connect and forge new relationships through the Opening Social, Super Breakfast Sessions, Booth Crawl Happy Hour and Closing Celebration.



The event is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Full details about the education program, exhibits, special events, networking and registration can be found at www.thengashow.com.

# # #



For more than 30 years, The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.



Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Shelton, Conn.; Tulsa, OK; and Fairlawn, N.J.



The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.