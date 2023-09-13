Albertsons Companies Launches 30-Minute Grocery Pickup and Delivery with New Flash Service

BOISE, Idaho – Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) today announced the launch of its Flash grocery service, allowing customers to receive their DriveUp & Go™ and delivery orders in as little as 30 minutes. Available now at more than 2,000 locations, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME and Tom Thumb banner stores, this service further expands the retailer’s digital leadership and commitment to providing customers fast, convenient grocery essentials without compromising on quality.

“Shoppers today want fast pickup and delivery, and Albertsons is meeting this expectation with our new Flash service,” said Stephen Menaquale, SVP, eCommerce and Fulfillment for Albertsons Cos. “Whether you’re missing a key ingredient for tonight’s dinner, or need a healthy snack for your kid’s lunchbox, families can turn to Albertsons to quickly replenish their food and household staples.”

Flash pickup and delivery is available for customers at over 2,000 Albertsons Cos. locations through its websites and mobile apps that mirror in-store pricing. Members of the company’s FreshPass™ program, an exclusive unlimited grocery delivery service with member-only perks, will receive complimentary Flash pickup service and a discounted Flash delivery fee of only $2 per order. All other customers can utilize Flash pickup for $3.95 per order, or Flash delivery for $11.95 per order.

Shoppers can select up to 35 of their favorite items for Flash pickup or delivery.* When choosing Flash delivery, the order will be delivered within a 30-to-50-minute window.** When selecting Flash pickup, customers can pick up their groceries at their local store in 30 minutes or less.

To learn more about the new Flash service, please click here. For downloadable images, please click here.

*Flash and Drive Up and Go store pickup does not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, certain frozen items, and food requiring extra preparation time.

**Service available only in select areas; operating hours of Flash Grocery Delivery and Pickup vary by store. Maximum basket size up to 35 items in a purchase and will vary by location. (Areas further from store location subject to reduced maximum for Delivery.) Select items only eligible for Flash Delivery. Fulfillment time is not a guarantee and is subject to traffic and weather conditions.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 17, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.