Avocados From Mexico Launches Guac & Beyond Chef Contest

DALLAS — Avocados From Mexico announced its Guac & Beyond Chef Contest to help chefs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chefs serve as an integral part of the Avocados From Mexico community, which includes many foodservice partners. Understanding how hard foodservice professionals have been hit by the crisis, the brand designed the contest as a way to offer some financial support to industry partners and encourage chefs to share their creative and delicious ideas for guacamole and beyond.

“The contest was designed to provide immediate support to chefs who have been personally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Spirito, Senior Director of Culinary and Foodservice at Avocados From Mexico. “Our hearts are with the many foodservice professionals out of work, and since they’ve been a key to AFM’s success, we wanted to step up and help during this challenging time.”

The contest invites the first 365 chefs who respond to submit their ideas for “year-round guacamole (and beyond)” applications to showcase the versatility of guacamole in its many forms, whether in a sandwich, on a salad or for breakfast. Once submissions are received, the Avocados From Mexico team will review and narrow entries down to the top 100 chefs, who will each be granted $100 for groceries and asked to provide written recipes and high-quality photos of their ideas. Upon submitting their recipes and photos, the 100 chefs will receive an additional $100.

From there, AFM will award three grand prizes: a first-place prize of $5,000, second place prize of $2,500 and third place prize of $1,000. Throughout the contest, chefs will be encouraged to share and promote their entries by posting on social media and using the hashtag #AFMGuacAndBeyondContest.

To learn more about the contest and to enter, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/foodservice/guac-beyond-chef-contest/ and follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

