Brookshire Brothers Taps Itasca Retail to Advance its Inventory Management Activities

LUFKIN, TEXAS – Brookshire Brothers, a regional grocer headquartered in Lufkin, Texas will implement the Itasca Retail’s Magic™ computer generated ordering and industry-standard DSD receiving solution in all 116 of its Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire Brothers Express, David’s Supermarkets, David’s Express, Pecan Foods, and Tobacco Barn locations.

Itasca’s Magic™ software uses historical sales data and current shelf and selling conditions to calculate the exact right order amounts for tens of thousands of items at any time of the day. This ensures each store always has the right stock levels to fulfill shopper demand. The system combines sophisticated algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity, while concurrently reducing inventory, shrink, product-handling and vendor credits.

“We know and understand the value of computer generated ordering and inventory optimization,” said Sumner Osgood, Brookshire Brothers Vice President of IT. “Our review of the systems currently in the market helped us feel very comfortable Itasca would deliver for us, just as they have delivered for their current customers. We sought a straightforward approach with positive financial results.”

Jeff Kennedy, President of Itasca Retail Information Systems added, “We’re very eager to deliver similar outstanding results to Brookshire Brothers that we have to our other long-time customers. By including our DSD Receiving solution along with Magic™, they’ll experience even greater efficiencies than with CGO alone. We welcome them to our community and look forward to serving Brookshire Brothers and its customers for many years to come.”

About Itasca Retail:

Itasca Retail Information Systems invents and builds industry-leading solutions for Inventory Management, DSD, Computer Generated Ordering (CGO) and associated data management. The company provides reliable, high-performing and cost-effective solutions for Inventory Optimization, including merchandise forecasting, perpetual inventory, DSD receiving, and the hand-held devices that support store execution processes. Learn more at http://www.itasca-retail.com

About Brookshire Brothers:

Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates more than 100 retail locations from Texas Hill Country in the west to Lake Charles, Louisiana in the east. Though its focus is traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in their stores, and is known for its good food and its good people who do good deeds in the communities they serve. https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/