Cuomo Signs Law Seeking to Expand Food Donations

A new law in New York is meant to increase donations by supermarkets to feed hungry people amid an historic economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo creates a set of guidelines for supermarkets to donate “excess food” to non-profit groups or religious organizations that provide free food to the community.

“Some people call it food insecurity, but the kid who goes to school every day without lunch calls it hunger,” said Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, a Democrat who sponsored the measure. “This is about making sure that the food banks and soup kitchens have enough food to feed the hungry in our communities.”

