DataWeave Launches Interactive Dashboard to Track U.S. Grocery Inflation

Seattle, WA — DataWeave,a global leader in retail data, pricing and AI analytics, today launches its interactive eCommerce Grocery Price Tracker, providing a detailed, nuanced view of price changes and serving as an index of U.S. pricing trends. DataWeave examines pricing and availability by category and retailer in light of inflation and market-driven economic changes. Analyzing over 117,000 SKUs, the Tracker showcases how grocery brands and retailers are adjusting their pricing in an inflationary environment as they work to stay engaged with an increasingly price-sensitive consumer.

DataWeave’s Grocery Price Tracker, which will be updated monthly, shows month-over-month price changes starting June 2021. It also indicates shifts in product availability. “The American consumer has clearly been feeling more than a pinch at the grocery store. This has been driven by a confluence of ongoing global supply chain constraints, regional conflicts and climate change. All this has added up to pricing pressures and availability issues,” said Karthik Bettadapura, CEO of DataWeave. “Our data reveals that the sharp price increases we saw in December 2021 across grocery retailers and delivery intermediaries, have continued to rise ever since. With our complimentary tracker, our aim is to enable retailers and analysts alike to spot inflection points for these trends as they evolve.”

Each month, the Grocery Price Tracker will highlight the retailer that offers products with a maximum price decrease across a certain category, and one imposing the maximum price increase across a particular category. It also shows average month-over-month price changes across all products tracked within each category and retailer analyzed.

“With inflation at a 40-year high and dynamic pricing changing the competitive landscape daily, we continue to hear that affordability is top-of-mind for consumers, while availability in certain categories, such as baby formula, has escalated to an urgent national issue,” said Krishnan Thyagarajan, President and COO of DataWeave. We hope our ongoing Grocery Price Tracker and inflation indices we are developing for other categories will provide the fastest visibility to the latest trends and greater insight for retailers and brands.”

Report Methodology

To come to its findings, DataWeave analyzed 117,381 SKUs, tracking price variations and stock availability across 16 grocery retailers and delivery intermediaries, dating from June 2021 to the present, interactively noting price variations and stock availability by retailer.

About DataWeave

DataWeave is a leading provider of advanced sales optimization solutions for e-commerce businesses, consumer brands and marketplaces. The AI-driven proprietary technology and language-agnostic platform aggregates consumable and actionable Competitive Intelligence across 500+ billion data points globally, in 25+ languages, with insights to drive performance for more than 400,000 brands across 1,500+ websites tracked across 20+ verticals and ensure online performance is always optimized. Learn more about the power of big data and global level analytics in understanding the rapidly changing retail industry at DataWeave.com.