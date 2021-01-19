Dieli Murawka Howe Foodservice Design & Consulting Promotes Amy Dieli to Vice President of Operations

SAN DIEGO — Dieli Murawka Howe (“DMH”) Foodservice Design & Consulting, an industry leader and innovator in the highly specialized field of foodservice design, has promoted Amy Dieli to Vice President of Operations, effective January 1, 2021.

In her new role, Amy will work closely with the leadership team to maximize and optimize all business functions, including accounting, contracts, insurance, and proposal requests. She will also support operations and be responsible for project management, strategic planning, and implementation of processes, projects, and procedures. As Vice President of Operations, Amy will continue to report directly to Richard V. Dieli, FCSI MA MBA, Founder and Design Principal at DMH.

“Since joining DMH over seven years ago, Amy has shown an aptitude for operational excellence that not only produces effective outcomes for all stakeholders but are key to the growth and success of our company,” Richard Dieli said. “This promotion is well deserved and reflects her contributions to the team and DMH’s position as an industry leader in foodservice design.”

This promotion comes on the heels of the company’s partnership with the Architecture for Education (“A4E”), who received the 2020 Learning by Design Honorable Mention Award for the Boys Republic, Max Scott Culinary Arts Center in Chino Hills, California.

About Dieli Murawka Howe Foodservice Design & Consulting

Over the past 40 years, Dieli Murawka Howe Foodservice Design & Consulting has built a reputation as an industry leader and innovator in the highly specialized field of foodservice design. DMH is committed to providing quality and functional foodservice design in a collaborative process that meets each client’s needs. DMH design teams are experts in project analysis, design, contract drawings, specifications, budgeting, and contract administration. DMH leverages its proven expertise in School Nutrition Programs (SNP) and California Department of Education’s Cafeteria Special Revenue Fund (Fund 13) used to account separately for federal, state, and local resources to assist our clients in optimizing their food service programs.

