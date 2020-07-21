DMA Continues its Growth with Two New Members: DiCarlo Distributors Inc. and Upper Lakes Foods

Schaumburg, IL – DMA (Distribution Market Advantage, Inc.) is pleased to announce DiCarlo Food Service and Upper Lakes Foods have joined DMA as its two newest distributor members. DMA has now added seven new members to its network in the past eighteen months and will continue to grow its supply chain and distribution capabilities to service multi-unit chain restaurants, hospitality and healthcare foodservice customers. The DMA network now consists of fifteen of the nation’s finest regional, independently owned companies, all focused on the success of the multi-unit operator.

Headquartered on Long Island, DiCarlo Food Service is one of the largest independently owned east coast food distributors, serving restaurants and multi-unit operators for 57 years, from Maine to Northern Virginia. They are known for their breadth of product and fresh food offerings, outstanding customer service, and innovation.

“We are pleased to join our industry leading peers and strengthen DMA’s distribution presence in the northeast,” said CEO John DiCarlo Sr. “As a family owned company, we have huge pride in helping our customers build, rebuild, and win in a tough time for our industry. We know that our care for the customer is a good match for DMA and the independent distributors that make up DMA. We are very excited to service some of the most innovative brands in the restaurant and hospitality industries.”

Headquartered in North-Central Minnesota, Upper Lakes Foods is the largest independent foodservice distributor in Minnesota and Wisconsin. For 53 years, they have grown the business satisfying restaurants and multi-unit customers in the upper Midwest from the Dakota’s to Michigan. They are known for being innovative, and their hallmark is always satisfying the customer.

Sue Ryan, CEO of Upper Lakes Foods commented, “We keep innovating, growing our geography, improving our technology, our product and service capabilities and our team. By aligning with DMA, we hope to carefully accelerate that same work, adding partner-oriented chain restaurants, hospitality and healthcare operators. We are also proud to join distributors who have similar values and humble beginnings. It is great timing for us to partner with DMA in the difficult industry revitalization ahead.”

“We are excited to add two more successful, growing, humble, and customer-focused businesses to the DMA family. They are both multi-regional experts taking care of multi-unit customers. For 32 years, DMA has been a place where great customers come to find great partners for their supply chain needs. As choices for distribution across multiple geographies continue to get more challenging, we continue to add great companies to the DMA family,” commented DMA CEO Pat Mulhern.

“We are always focused on adding physical capacity while helping our multi- unit operators prosper. During these, the toughest of times for our industry, we continue to build with our partners for our partners.”

About DiCarlo Food Service

DiCarlo Food Service, headquartered in Holtsville, Long Island, New York, has been serving our customers proudly since 1963. One of the largest food distributors in the New York metropolitan area and a family-owned business, our philosophy is to provide our customers with the highest quality food at the most competitive pricing.

www.dicarlofood.com

Distribution center located in: Holtsville, L.I., NY

About Upper Lakes Foods

Headquartered in Cloquet, MN with additional facilities in Northfield, MN and Janesville, WI. We service Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Upper Lakes Foods started in 1967, a private, family-owned and operated food distributor. We build value for each customer, employee, supplier and community we serve by bringing the best; products, people and ideas. For over 50 years, we have helped thousands of businesses and organizations thrive within the food industry. www.upperlakesfoods.com

Distribution centers located in: Cloquet MN, Northfield MN, and Janesville WI

About DMA

DMA creates and delivers customized distribution and supply chain solutions for multi-unit operators in the foodservice industry. The company is comprised of fifteen regional foodservice distributors, including: Ben E. Keith Foods, Cash-Wa Distributing, Cheney Brothers, DiCarlo Foodservice, Gordon Food Service, Harbor Foodservice,

HPC Foodservice, Jacmar Foodservice, Martin Bros., Merchants Foodservice, Nicholas & Company, Saladino’s Foodservice, SGC Foodservice, Shamrock Foods Company and Upper Lakes Foodservice.