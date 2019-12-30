Emerald Brand Partners with Coffee Distributing Corporation

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. – Emerald Brand announced its partnership with Coffee Distributing Corp., a division of Compass Group. This partnership will provide CDC clients with access to Emerald’s groundbreaking technology in Tree Free™ and Plant to Plastic® disposable products throughout the New York Tri-State Area.

“In our ongoing desire to support environmentally intelligent products and programs, we found that the full circle sustainability commitment Emerald defines as their mission, well-aligned with that of CDC and a majority of our customers,” says Anthony Conzo, Vice President of CDC.

Corporate solutions from Emerald™ not only include sustainable products but education on what it means to be sustainable. Along with Emerald’s One Brand Total Solution™ to all foodservice and towel and tissue needs Emerald™ also supplies Environmental Impact Statements, Emerald Eco-Squad® consulting services and continuing education (ESA). An Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, will measure your facility’s savings in trees, water, energy and more while Emerald’s Eco-Squad will assist with marketing strategies, on-site events, consultations, and education. The Emerald Sustainability Accreditation, or ESA, is a continuing education program offered only to licensed Emerald dealers. Within the ESA program, Emerald™ covers basic, specific and relevant topics of sustainability to keep dealers and brokers updated. These additional assets come as part of Emerald’s program to help clients in communicating and marketing their achievements.

“We are excited to be partnering with Coffee Distributing Corporation. It is our mission to protect all life and work with companies that share these same values. CDC is the New York Tri-State Area’s largest office refreshment service company and we look forward to expanding sustainability into their many clients’ facilities,” states RJ Bianculli, Managing Director of Emerald Brand.

About Emerald Brand:

Innovators in material technology since 1997, Emerald Brand is committed to educating the entire disposable supply chain, the benefits in using Tree-Free™, sustainable and rapidly renewable solutions. Emerald’s innovations in Tree-Free™ technology and petroleum-free plastics are revolutionizing packaging and disposables worldwide. Emerald’s growing suite of 300+ sustainable finished products offers the workplace a healthier and more sustainable environment.

About CDC:

Coffee Distributing Corp. (CDC) was founded in 1963 by brothers Samuel and Louis Friedman, who entered the office coffee business with the acquisition of Coffee Dispensing Company, and its 20 accounts, in 1966. In 2011 the company became part of the Canteen Division of Compass Group USA, the leading foodservice management group worldwide with over 500,000 associates. Though now part of a huge company, CDC still operates with the same family company focus on customer satisfaction that has made it the industry leader. CDC’s nearly 400 associates serve over 15,000 customers in the New York and New Jersey area. CDC stocks over 4500 different products from apples to Ziploc bags. CDC can also provide attendants to maintain your pantry based on your needs: whether 2 hours per week or 10 full-time staff at multiple locations. Now as part of Compass Group-USA, we can arrange for seamless service across the country for any of your foodservice needs, whether catering, vending, special events, cafe management or unattended markets.