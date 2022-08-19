Fareway to Purchase Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant

Fareway Stores, Inc. has agreed to purchase the existing Brick Street Market and Café located at 114 Brick Street SE in Bondurant. The existing 20,000 square foot store opened in spring 2014, providing for a full-service grocery store and café. Fareway and Brick Street Market plan to finalize the purchase and transition in early 2023.

“We are excited to expand Fareway Meat & Grocery into Bondurant,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We look forward to serving area residents locally and becoming an integral part of the Bondurant community. Eight years ago, Brian and Mary Lohse brought a local grocer to Bondurant, and we are grateful they believe in Fareway to carry on their efforts.”

Fareway is committed to providing only the best in fresh, high-quality meat, with full-service butcher counters; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service, including to-your-car carryout. In addition to continuing the tradition of full-service, current café operations will be maintained.

“In 2014, we opened Brick Street Market to serve our community of Bondurant. We have enjoyed the great support of the community and forged great relationships with our loyal employees and customers. We have built our business on the values of service, integrity and loyalty; values that we share with Fareway,” said current Owners Brian and Mary Lohse. “While it was not an easy decision to make, in deciding to sell the grocery store to Fareway, we know that they will carry on those same values and provide greater opportunities to both our employees and our wonderful community. We look forward to continuing to serve Bondurant in Brick Street Market Café and provide the community with the best pork tenderloin in the state!”

Fareway must still complete its necessary due diligence before the transaction will close. Fareway will also interview existing Brick Street Market employees in the coming days and anticipates the store being closed beginning in early January for remodel and reopening as soon as possible. The Brick Street Market Café will remain open during the Fareway remodel.