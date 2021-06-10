Fetch Rewards Announces Partnership with Albertsons Companies

MADISON, Wis. and BOISE, Idaho — Fetch Rewards, the nation’s No. 1 consumer-loyalty and shopper-rewards app, announced today its first-ever retail partnership with Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States.

The partnership between Fetch Rewards and Albertsons Cos. comes after a successful five-week pilot program aimed at driving Fetch users to shop at nearly 200 of the company’s stores. Albertsons Cos. leveraged Fetch Rewards’ direct, one-to-one consumer relationship and sent users personalized offers to drive market activations and customer acquisition. The campaign resulted in strong incremental sales from existing shoppers. It also drove a significant number of new and re-engaged users to the stores who were established Fetch Rewards fans.

“We’re constantly looking at innovative and relevant ways to engage with our customers, and after seeing such strong results, we decided to expand the Fetch Rewards pilot to additional stores,” said Usman Humayun, VP of Digital Marketing for Albertsons Cos. “This relationship is a win-win for our company and for our customers who use Fetch to earn rewards on grocery, retail and restaurant purchases.”

With the nationwide rollout, Fetch Rewards shoppers will soon have access to exclusive offers at the Albertsons Companies’ family of stores. This includes more than 2,200 supermarkets across 34 states and the District of Columbia operating under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and more.

“Expanding our business model to include retail partners is the next step in the evolution of Fetch Rewards as we work to maximize the value and savings we deliver for our shoppers,” said Jason Marker, Chief Growth Officer of Fetch Rewards. “Albertsons Companies is an outstanding grocer, and we are so excited to be working with them to provide shoppers with even more ways to get rewarded for their purchases.”

About Fetch Rewards:

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app in the U.S.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased.

Since launching in 2017, the Fetch Rewards app has been downloaded nearly 19 million times and has nearly 7 million active users.

To date, Fetch has processed nearly a billion receipts and has delivered more than $120 million in points to its shoppers. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers.

Download the app, and visit https://www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

About Albertsons Companies:

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.