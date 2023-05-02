Food City Planning 6 Grocery Stores in Huntsville, Creating 1,350 Jobs

A grocery store chain with only one Alabama location plans to open six locations in Huntsville.

Food City, a Virginia-based chain perhaps most familiar for its title sponsorships of NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, said it will invest $90 million in opening the six stores and create about 1,350 jobs. The stores are each expected to include a full-service Starbucks coffee shop.

The city is offering up to $9 million in tax refunds as incentives to the grocery chain, according to a development agreement the city council will consider at Thursday’s meeting.

