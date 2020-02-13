Hestan Named Among Most Innovative Organizations of the Year

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Hestan—the brand celebrated for bringing the award-winning innovations of its commercial appliances to the home kitchen—is proud to announce its recognition as Most Innovative Company of the Year in the BIG Innovation Awards. The BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. The 2020 nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their expertise to score submissions. Hestan received recognition for its rapid growth across a six-year period: since its initial founding in 2013, the manufacturer has developed four award-winning product lines.

“This recognition by the BIG Innovation Awards means a great deal to Hestan,” said Basil Larkin, vice president of sales for Hestan Commercial Corporation. “Our organization was founded with innovation in mind; our co-founders wanted to disrupt the industry and prove how nimble a new player could be. We are very grateful for this honor.”

Hestan’s commercial appliances, launched in 2015, are found in Michelin-starred restaurants including Chef Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry. The commercial line has received six industry awards: three Kitchen Innovations (KI) awards for Tri-Ferrous™ French Top, Modular Salamander System and CircuFlame™ Sealed Burner, and three Excellence in Design (EID) awards for Tri-Ferrous™ French Top, Modular Salamander System and Pass-Through Convection Oven. Hestan holds 14 patents related to its commercial appliances, with additional patents pending.

Hestan’s outdoor grills, launched in 2016, have garnered nine accolades: VESTA awards for both Best Gas Grill and Best in Show at the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo, two TWICE VIP awards (for Outdoor Grills and the Outdoor Living Suite), one Excellence in Design gold award for Outdoor Grills, two Best Value awards from AmazingRibs.com, and, most recently, the National Kitchen and Bath Association’s 30 Under 30 Award for the Outdoor Living Suite for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020). Hestan launched its line of affordable luxury outdoor products, Aspire by Hestan, in 2017. Hestan holds 14 patents related to both outdoor lines, with additional patents pending.

Hestan’s indoor line launched in 2018, and has received three TWICE VIP awards (for the Pro Style Bottom Mount Refrigerator, 48” Dual Fuel Range, and 24” Wine Cellar), and recognition from Architectural Digest, which named Hestan’s Indoor Living Suite and 48” Dual Fuel Range among the “Best New Products at KBIS.” Hestan holds 7 patents related to its indoor line, with additional patents pending.

“The BIG Innovation Award comes at a great time for our organization. For the past six years, the Hestan team dedicated itself to building an array of high-quality products with innovative features and unique design elements,” said Larkin. “Following our debut of new additions to our residential lines at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show last month, we were honored with our second 30 Under 30 Award. Hestan will continue to keep innovation at the forefront of all it does, and our team does not plan to slow down in 2020.”

For more information about Hestan, please visit https://home.hestan.com/.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry’s most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://home.hestan.com/.

