H&W Foodservice Changes Their Name, Direction, and Market Strategy for Foodservice Distribution in Hawaii

Kapolei, HI – On Monday March 20, 2023, Palama Holdings, LLC, d/b/a H&W Foodservice, announced a name change and launch of its new brand, Pacific Provisions Hawaii. It plans to expand service across the State of Hawaii, under owner Bahman Sadeghi who purchased H&W Foodservice in 2022. Bahman has been building a leadership team comprised of key local executives and growing the team members who will implement a new vision.

“Our new name reflects our commitment to a brighter future as we expand our offerings to serve clients across the State of Hawaii,” said owner Bahman Sadeghi. “We plan to focus on expanding access to gourmet and specialized goods that have previously been limited or unavailable. Our portfolio of products that we’ve sold for the past 60 years will remain part of our core service while our team continues developing innovative solutions.”

Pacific Provisions Hawaii will source globally, researching different solutions and products for Hawaii’s marketplace, while maintaining its focus on serving Hawaii. Pacific Provisions’ new brand logo depicts three Hawaiian voyaging canoe sails, which represent the company’s commitment to Hawaii and the three core areas of its business; retail, foodservice, and manufacturing.

Pacific Provisions Hawaii plans to develop an extensive portfolio of specialized cheeses, charcuterie meats, oils, flours, chocolates, pastries, and a plethora of other delectable items. The company also plans to continue improving and expanding its Hawaii-wide product line with a focus on delivering solutions.

Together with its sister company Meadow Gold Dairies, the company will expand access and service coverage across the entire State of Hawaii. This transition has already begun and will continue in stages over time. Kurt Fey has been named President of both Meadow Gold Dairies and Pacific Provisions Hawaii. Kurt has over 40 years of foodservice experience and expertise in Hawaii and is the perfect leader on our new journey, said Bahman Sadeghi, CEO of Pacific Provisions Hawaii.

We are excited about our new direction, focus, and emphasis, and we look forward to serving Hawaii’s food service industry as, Pacific Provisions Hawaii.