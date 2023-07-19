Saval Foodservice Wins 2023 RAMMY Award

Saval Foodservice Retail & FoodService July 19, 2023

At the 2023 Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington RAMMY Award Celebration, Saval Foodservice was announced as the recipient of the Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Award!

The Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Award is presented to an associate member who best exemplifies commitment to and support of RAMW. This award recipient is determined by the Executive Committee of RAMW.

The event was a smash hit and featured delicious hors d’oeuvres, dancing, cocktails and served as a celebration of the restaurant community in the Washington D.C. region. The dinner menu featured our local Supplier, Meat Crafter’s lamb sausage with a decadent risotto.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Saval Foodservice

