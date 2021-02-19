Saval Foodservice Launches MySaval Online Payment Portal Powered by FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing, and cash application solutions, today announced that Saval Foodservice, the largest locally based, independently owned, broadline foodservice distributor in Maryland, has launched a new customer-facing online payment portal powered by FTNI’s ETran platform.

Saval Foodservice has served Mid-Atlantic independent restaurants, hotels, schools, taverns and pubs from Philadelphia to Roanoke since 1932. Family-owned for over four generations, Saval Foodservice continues its mission to deliver on its promise to provide excellent customer service and unique

quality products.

Saval Foodservice customers now have the ability to access a convenient and contactless online payment portal to view and pay open invoices. The new online payment portal is accessible via the company’s MySaval online ordering site. Once registered, Saval customers now have options to securely view and pay outstanding invoices, schedule future payments, store payment methods for future use, and view past payment history.

“The addition of our new online payment solution not only empowers our customers with convenient and secure payment options, but also is helping to streamline internal A/R operations,” said Mark Holzman, CFO, Saval Foodservice. “The ability to offer our customers contactless online payment options, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, allows us to ensure the safety of our customers and employees.”

Currently used by 60+ leading distribution companies across the U.S. and Canada, ETran has been proven to increase A/R operational efficiencies surrounding payment processing and cash application, while also reducing DSO by more than five days.

ETran’s highly-configurable, modular design allows A/R organizations to efficiently configure the platform to their unique business processes and workflows. The seamlessly integrated solution offers the ability to accept any payment method, from any payment channel, all from a single, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. ETran’s agnostic nature works with any existing bank, merchant processor and back-office system(s) to support increased levels of process automation and efficient integration options.

“FTNI is excited to partner with Saval Foodservice as they continue to deliver their customers with expanded payment options through their MySaval platform,” said John Karhoff, vice president of sales, FTNI. “Saval’s adoption of our ETran platform is a great example of another leading distributor leveraging the power of seamlessly integrated payment processing and cash application automation solutions delivered from a single, cloud-based platform.”

About Saval Foodservice

Founded in 1932 by Harry Saval in the back of a Baltimore warehouse, Saval Foodservice has grown into the largest family-owned, independent broadline foodservice distributor serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Maryland, Saval serves customers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Virginia. Family owned and operated for four generations, Saval Foodservice continues their mission to deliver excellent customer service and unique quality products. Learn more at savalfoods.com.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI’s integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and merchant processor relationships, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 leading companies spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.