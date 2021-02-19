Nathan’s Famous Launches Brand’s First Gourmet Hamburger Patty Made From Plants From Impossible Foods

JERICHO, N.Y.– Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its partnership with Impossible Foods to bring consumers the brand’s first delicious gourmet, hamburger patty made from plants. The Impossible Foods patty made from plants for meat lovers adds to the Nathan’s Famous New York-themed fresh angus burger line-up.

“At Nathan’s Famous, we are always focused on offering our customers food that is memorable, craveable and instagrammable and this announcement does just that, while making our menu as inclusive as possible,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We are thrilled to connect with Impossible Foods to bring our customers a plant-based option that tastes incredible. We expect this menu item will bring plant-based consumers the flavor of New York through Nathan’s Famous ingredients coupled with Impossible’s delicious burger.”

The launch of the Nathan’s Impossible Burger will take place in the tri-state area and Florida with plans to expand in the coming year. The burger will feature an everything-bagel seasoned bun, four pickle chips, two 1/4-pound Impossible™ patties, American cheese, two hand-dipped onion rings, two slices tomato, shredded romaine with a drizzle of Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 12 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

