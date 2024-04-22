Hy-Vee to Acquire Strack & Van Til Food Market Chain

Acquisition will add 22 stores to Hy-Vee’s portfolio

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that it is in the process of acquiring the Strack & Van Til Food Market chain (also known as Indiana Grocery Group, LLC), which has store locations throughout Northwest Indiana.

The acquisition will add 22 stores to Hy-Vee’s more than 550 retail business units, which include grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, restaurants and convenience stores that focus on meal solutions for busy families.

“As our company continues to expand into Indiana and the Southeast region, Strack & Van Til’s customer-centric focus and company vision to ‘make lives easier’ aligns with Hy-Vee’s values and growth strategy,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Strack & Van Til’s approximately 2,800 employees into the Hy-Vee family in the weeks to come.”

Strack & Van Til will maintain its name and operate as a subsidiary under Hy-Vee, Inc., much like the parent company’s other subsidiaries which include Midwest Heritage, Perishable Distributors of Iowa, D&D Foods, Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Vivid Clear Rx and Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, among others.

“As Northwest Indiana’s No. 1 grocery store, we know Hy-Vee is the perfect partner,” said Jeff Strack, Strack & Van Til’s CEO and president. “With our combined focus on providing excellent customer service, taking care of our employees and giving back to our local communities, we believe this acquisition is a win-win for both our associates and our company.”

“Much like Hy-Vee founders Charles Hyde and David Vredenberg, Strack & Van Til’s growth and success remains rooted in the philosophy and principles of its two founders Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Executive Chairman of the Board. “Like Hy-Vee, the Strack & Van Til chain is also committed to delivering everyday value and providing quality groceries, perishables and freshly prepared foods. As we remain focused on our future growth, Strack & Van Til is a great addition to the Hy-Vee family.”

With the acquisition expected to be finalized in early May, Hy-Vee is now a member of Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), which supplies Strack & Van Til’s stores in Northwest Indiana. Hy-Vee’s grocery stores will continue to be served through its own supply chain facilities, located in Ankeny, Chariton, Cherokee and Cumming, Iowa.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. Since 1930, the supermarket chain has grown to become synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Strack & Van Til Food Market

Strack & Van Til is a full-service grocery and fresh food store that guarantees the finest quality products and the best value. We are proud to partner with local charities that make a positive difference in the community. We celebrate values like loyalty, hard work, self-reliance, genuineness, and gratitude. Since 1929, we’re Indiana’s grocery store. And we’re proud to be Indiana made. Visit us at www.strackandvantil.com.